Ethical vegans and moral vegetarians not only follow a vegan diet but also exclude animal-derived products such as wool and leather from their daily lives. Photo: Shutterstock
Is veganism a religion? Fired man files landmark discrimination case in Britain
- Jordi Casamitjana says he was fired from an animal welfare charity for raising concerns about its pension fund’s alleged investment in firms that use animal testing
- The case, being heard by the employment tribunal in east England, will determine whether ethical veganism is a ‘philosophical or religious belief’
Topic | Britain
