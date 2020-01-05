Emergency services at the scene after a car slammed into a group of tourists in the village of Luttach, near Bruneck in the northern region South Tyrol, Italy. Photo: AP
6 German tourists killed in Italy as suspected drunk driver ploughs into crowd
- The tourists were waiting to board a bus in a popular ski village when a car crashed into them, propelling some of them dozens of metres
- The driver was arrested and police concluded it was not a terrorist incident
