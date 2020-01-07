A 19 year-old British woman, who was found guilty of claiming she was raped by up to 12 Israelis, arrives at court before being given a suspended sentence. Photo: AP
British teen gets suspended sentence in Cyprus after false gang-rape claim
- The 19-year-old was found guilty last month of falsely claiming she was gang-raped by 12 Israeli tourists
- She insists an assault took place and she was coerced by police into dropping the case
Topic | Cyprus
A 19 year-old British woman, who was found guilty of claiming she was raped by up to 12 Israelis, arrives at court before being given a suspended sentence. Photo: AP