Spain’s caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez smiles after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a premier at the Spanish Congress (Las Cortes) in Madrid. Photo: AFP
Spain’s political deadlock over as Pedro Sanchez wins vote to form coalition government
- Spain has been without a proper government for most of the past year after two inconclusive elections in April and November
- Sanchez, who has been caretaker premier since last year, won 167 votes in the 350-seat assembly compared to 165 against
Topic | Spain
Spain’s caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez smiles after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a premier at the Spanish Congress (Las Cortes) in Madrid. Photo: AFP