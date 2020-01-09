Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, depart after a visit to Canada House on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step back as ‘senior’ royals

  • Couple issue statement saying they will ‘work to become financially independent’ and will spend more time in North America
  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex had earlier spent Christmas in Canada instead of with Queen Elizabeth and rest of royal family
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:59am, 9 Jan, 2020

