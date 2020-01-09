Paris shops’ sales were down 30-50 per cent or more in the December holiday period, when many earn a large share of their annual income. Photo: AP
Paris shops’ sales halved as transport strikes cripple city
- France hit by nationwide strikes against government plans to overhaul the pension system
- Many retail shops, cafes and hotels have reported a sharp drop in business during the crunch holiday period
Topic | France
Paris shops’ sales were down 30-50 per cent or more in the December holiday period, when many earn a large share of their annual income. Photo: AP