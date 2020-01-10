Britain’s Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties in October after courting controversy surrounding his association with late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AP
From ‘Megxit’ to Prince Andrew’s sex scandal: a list of British royal crises of the last century
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s effective resignation from the British royal family is the latest crisis to rock Kensington Palace across the decades
- Other events include Prince Andrew’s sex scandal and Queen Elizabeth’s ‘annus horribilis’, which saw the marriages of three of her children collapsing
Topic | Royalty
