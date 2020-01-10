Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts after his government wins the vote on the third reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill in the House of Commons in London on Thursday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Boris Johnson’s historic Brexit deal finally approved by British lawmakers
- House of Commons erupts in cheers after MPs ratify divorce arrangement by 330 votes to 231
- Britain can now leave European Union by end of month, becoming first country to do so
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts after his government wins the vote on the third reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill in the House of Commons in London on Thursday. Photo: PRU via AFP