Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in November 2017. Photo: AFP
After ‘Megxit’, will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find what they are looking for in US or Canada?
- Royal couple could make fortune in North America but may not find the privacy there that they crave, experts say
- Duke and Duchess of Sussex rocked British monarchy with shock announcement that they were quitting frontline royal duties to spend more time overseas
Topic | Royalty
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in November 2017. Photo: AFP