Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in July 2018. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Queen Elizabeth moves to control ‘Megxit’ crisis as Meghan Markle heads to Canada

  • Courtiers ordered to sort out future role for Prince Harry and wife within days after shock announcement that they would ‘step back’ from duties
  • Friend says royal couple was made aware over Christmas holidays that they were not to be part of ‘slimmed down monarchy’
Topic |   Royalty
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:54am, 11 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in July 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE