British woman Gemma Watts pleaded guilty in November to seven charges relating to four victims aged 14 and 15. Photos: London Metropolitan Police via Twitter
British woman Gemma Watts jailed for posing as boy to lure girls into sex
- She was sentenced to eight years in prison after creating male alter ego to start relationships with victims as young as 14
- Fake online profile featured posts about skateboarding and photos of Watts with long hair tied up or hidden under cap or hood
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
