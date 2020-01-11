Floral tributes are placed by the side of the road near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, England, at the spot where Harry Dunn was killed in an accident. Photo: AFP
Britain requests extradition of US diplomat’s wife Anne Sacoolas after crash that killed UK teen

  • Sacoolas was given diplomatic immunity and left UK soon after accident that killed Harry Dunn, 19
  • Her lawyer has said that she will not return voluntarily to Britain to possibly face jail time
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:15am, 11 Jan, 2020

