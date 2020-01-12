Prince Harry will join Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William at the gathering at Sandringham estate. File photo: EPA
May God save the queen, but can she save the royal family from Megxit?
- Royals will gather Monday to find swift solution to family rift that involves Prince Harry and wife Meghan
- Scandal triggers renewed debate about future of royals as UK faces threat of breaking up
Topic | Royalty
