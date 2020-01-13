Pope Benedict XVI finishes his last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. Photo: Reuters
Former pope Benedict rejects allowing married men to join priesthood

  • The current pope is currently considering allowing the practice in remote locations, such as the Amazon, where communities seldom have Mass due to a lack of priests
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:18am, 13 Jan, 2020

