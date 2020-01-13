Three lines in red, reading ‘Free Hong Kong’ were painted on the rock on which the bronze sits, next to the same text in white. Photo: AP
Vandals scrawl ‘Free Hong Kong’ on Denmark’s famed Little Mermaid statue
- Police search for clues after statue was found doused with graffiti
- The statue has been defaced several times, twice suffering decapitation
