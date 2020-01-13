Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, seen here on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, have put out a rare joint statement to dismiss a story speculating about their relationship. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Princes William and Harry deny ‘false story’ ahead of royal summit
- The princes condemned a media report which claimed Harry had been pushed away by William’s ‘bullying attitude’
- This comes as senior members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth meet for talks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future roles
Topic | Britain
