Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, seen here on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, have put out a rare joint statement to dismiss a story speculating about their relationship. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Britain’s Princes William and Harry deny ‘false story’ ahead of royal summit

  • The princes condemned a media report which claimed Harry had been pushed away by William’s ‘bullying attitude’
  • This comes as senior members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth meet for talks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future roles
Topic |   Britain
SCMP
Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 9:21pm, 13 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, seen here on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, have put out a rare joint statement to dismiss a story speculating about their relationship. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE