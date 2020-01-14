Keir Starmer, the party’s Brexit spokesman, received by far the most backing among Labour lawmakers, with 89 nominating. Photo: AFP
Four women enter UK Labour leadership race. The only man will likely win
- Keir Starmer, the party’s Brexit spokesman, received by far the most backing among Labour lawmakers
- Jeremy Corbyn is stepping down after party suffered its worst election result in almost a century
Topic | Britain
