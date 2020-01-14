Leo Varadkar took over from Enda Kenny as prime minister in June 2017. Photo: Reuters
Ireland’s Leo Varadkar calls for snap election on back of successful Brexit deal
- The vote is being called more than a year early, as Varadkar seeks to capitalise on a successful Brexit deal and restored power-sharing in Northern Ireland
- Opinion polls suggest the election could be a close contest between the two main parties
