US President Donald Trump speaks during a discussion at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in January 2018. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump to headline Davos summit as Iran drops out following shooting down of Ukraine plane and assassination of Qassem Soleimani

  • Foreign Minister Javad Zarif cancels his visit amid spike in global tensions following US drone strike that Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani
  • Notable attendees include climate activist Greta Thunberg, Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:20am, 15 Jan, 2020

