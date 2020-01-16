A general view of Monaco Principality on September 25, 2019. File photo: Reuters
Monaco reclaims land to make space for US$2 billion luxury beachfront flats, amid housing shortage
- Properties in Monaco, the world’s tiniest state after the Vatican, cost more than in Hong Kong and New York
- The project involves the construction of 60,000 sq m of luxury accommodation, 3,000 sq m of retail space and a new private port
