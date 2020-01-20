Tony Hall arrives at Broadcasting House for his first day as the new director general of the BBC in 2013. Photo: Reuters
Embattled BBC boss Tony Hall to step down in six months amid row over equal pay and funding
- The boss said he was ‘putting the interests of the organisation first’
- Hall originally took the post in 2013 following the Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal
Topic | BBC
Tony Hall arrives at Broadcasting House for his first day as the new director general of the BBC in 2013. Photo: Reuters