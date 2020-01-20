Tony Hall arrives at Broadcasting House for his first day as the new director general of the BBC in 2013. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Embattled BBC boss Tony Hall to step down in six months amid row over equal pay and funding

  • The boss said he was ‘putting the interests of the organisation first’
  • Hall originally took the post in 2013 following the Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal
Topic |   BBC
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:54pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Tony Hall arrives at Broadcasting House for his first day as the new director general of the BBC in 2013. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE