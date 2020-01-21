Progress Party leader Siv Jensen at a press conference in Oslo on Monday, where she said the repatration of an Isis member was “the last straw” as she pulled her party out of Norway’s governing coalition. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Norway’s governing coalition collapses in dispute over Isis woman’s repatriation

  • Country’s populist Progress Party pulls out, leaving Prime Minister Erna Solberg without majority in parliament
  • Woman married to two jihadist fighters was brought back to Norway with two children on humanitarian grounds, as son was very ill
Topic |   Nordic nations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:22am, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Progress Party leader Siv Jensen at a press conference in Oslo on Monday, where she said the repatration of an Isis member was “the last straw” as she pulled her party out of Norway’s governing coalition. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE