A cyclist wears a mask while riding past a bus station near the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus: WHO to hold emergency meeting as Sars-like virus spreads in Asia
- Committee will decide whether to declare outbreak an international public health emergency – a rare move only used for the gravest epidemics
- Label has only been used a handful of times, for swine flu pandemic, Eloba and Zika outbreaks
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
