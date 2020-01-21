French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of a D-Day event in Normandy, France, in June. Photo: Reuters
Emmanuel Macron seals tariff truce with Trump in digital tax dispute

  • Full-blown trade war averted as both sides agree to hold off on tariffs and continue negotiations with European partners until end of 2020
  • US had been threatening duties on US$2.4 billion of French goods after France hit multinational companies with tax on digital revenues
Bloomberg
Updated: 5:27am, 21 Jan, 2020

