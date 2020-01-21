Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their wedding. Photo: AP
Prince Harry leaves Britain to join Meghan and Archie for new life in Canada
- Harry and Meghan will no longer represent his grandmother the queen, must give up honorary military appointments and will no longer receive public funds
- They can maintain their private patronages and associations but must uphold the monarchy’s values in any commercial arrangements
