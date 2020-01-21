The authenticity of the work became a topic of discussion among experts after an article in an international art publication in 1970 said the colour palette and use of a palette knife differed too much from other self-portraits. Photo: AP
Van Gogh self-portrait declared genuine after decades of doubt
- Authenticity of ‘Self Portrait’ was questioned in 1970 because the colour palette differed too much from other works by famed artist
- It was the only known work by van Gogh painted during a psychotic episode in the summer of 1889
