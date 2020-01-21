Greta Thunberg, climate activist, speaks during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Photo: Bloomberg
Greta Thunberg calls on world leaders in Davos to listen to young activists

  • Appearing at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, the young campaigner said ‘the … voice of young people is not the centre of the conversation, but it needs to be’
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:05pm, 21 Jan, 2020

