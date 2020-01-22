Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks at Britain's Prince Harry during an event in London in October. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warn media over paparazzi shots
- British newspapers published photos of Duchess of Sussex out walking with son Archie and her dogs in Canada
- Royal couple’s lawyers say photographers are hiding in bushes and camping outside their Vancouver Island home
