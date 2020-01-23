Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly promised to ‘get Brexit done’ on January 31. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

What will UK be like February 1, the day after Brexit?

  • January 31 departure will kick off the first stage of the UK’s exit from the European Union
  • Both sides will need to strike terms of their new relationship in trade, security and a host of other areas by the end of 2020
Topic |   Brexit
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 5:00am, 23 Jan, 2020

