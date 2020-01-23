The incident occurred during a spat between Israeli forces and Emmanuel Macron’s own security detail as he entered the Church of St Anne. Photo: AFP
France’s Macron loses temper with Israeli security agents
- Macron had harsh words for Israeli security forces as he visited French church in Jerusalem
- Incident echoes famous 1996 incident with then president Jacques Chirac
Topic | Emmanuel Macron
The incident occurred during a spat between Israeli forces and Emmanuel Macron’s own security detail as he entered the Church of St Anne. Photo: AFP