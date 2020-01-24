Charlotte Charles, the mother of deceased British teen Harry Dunn, pictured in October. Photo: Reuters
US refuses to extradite diplomat’s wife accused of killing British teen in hit and run
- Harry Dunn died in August when his motorcycle collided with a car driving on the wrong side of the road near an airbase in England used by the US military
- The British government called the US decision a ‘denial of justice’, while Dunn’s parents have vowed to fight on
