British Police forensics officers work on the lorry, found to contain 39 dead bodies. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Irish court approves extradition of 2 men charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in London truck

  • British authorities have been seeking extradition of the two men, believed to have been part of the brutal scheme
  • Police in Vietnam also arrested 10 people last year in connection with the deaths
Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:18am, 25 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

British Police forensics officers work on the lorry, found to contain 39 dead bodies. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE