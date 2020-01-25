British Police forensics officers work on the lorry, found to contain 39 dead bodies. Photo: AFP
Irish court approves extradition of 2 men charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in London truck
- British authorities have been seeking extradition of the two men, believed to have been part of the brutal scheme
- Police in Vietnam also arrested 10 people last year in connection with the deaths
Topic | Britain
British Police forensics officers work on the lorry, found to contain 39 dead bodies. Photo: AFP