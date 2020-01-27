A face of the Big Ben clock tower is seen a day before New Year celebrations. Photo: Reuters
Plans to celebrate UK’s exit from the EU with Big Ben chimes divide country

  • Organisers are promising music, songs, speeches, a light show and a New Year’s Eve-style countdown in the shadow of Parliament’s clock tower
  • For pro-Europeans however, departure at 11pm on January 31 will be a melancholy moment
Associated Press
Updated: 6:56am, 27 Jan, 2020

