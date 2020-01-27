The Summer Palace restaurant has been serving up Cantonese cuisine in the well-heeled hamlet of Llandaff near Cardiff for more than 30 years. Photo: Handout
UK judge vs Summer Palace: community rallies behind popular Cardiff Chinese restaurant after complaint about cooking smells

  • Local businesses, the first minister of Wales and judge’s son rally in support of restaurant after ‘nuisance’ complaint
  • Summer Palace bills itself as one of Cardiff’s longest established Cantonese restaurants
Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 11:29am, 27 Jan, 2020

