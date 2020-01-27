A survivor wipes away tears during a wreath-laying ceremony at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz. Photo: Reuters
Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz to mark 75 years since liberation of Nazi death camp
- Over 200 survivors from around the world gathered in Poland to honour the 1.1 million victims of the German Nazi concentration camp
- The survivors also warned against a recent surge in anti-Semitic attacks
