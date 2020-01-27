Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their HRK titles as they step back from royal duties. Photo: AP
Megxit: Thomas Markle misses Meghan, happy to see her in court as she sues tabloid
- Meghan Markle’s estranged father has given an interview in which he said the Duchess of Sussex has ‘ghosted him’
- She is suing a British newspaper for publishing a letter she wrote to her father, but he says it was printed on his instructions
Topic | Britain
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their HRK titles as they step back from royal duties. Photo: AP