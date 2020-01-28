Japanese chef Kei Kobayashi celebrates winning his third Michelin star at the ceremony in Paris on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kei Kobayashi makes Michelin history as first Japanese chef to receive three stars in France
- 42-year-old wowed Paris with signature dishes like sea bass cooked on its scales and Scottish smoked salmon with roquette mousse
- Banner year for Japanese chefs in France as Kazuyuki Tanaka and Yasunari Okazaki pick up two stars each
Topic | Food and Drinks
