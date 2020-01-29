A cartoon showing the Chinese flag with the usual stars replaced by the coronavirus was published in Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten's Monday edition. Photo: Reuters
China angered by coronavirus cartoon in Danish newspaper
- Image printed in Jyllands-Posten depicts Chinese flag with stars replaced by viruses
- Embassy demands apology, saying cartoon is ‘insult to China’ and ‘crossed bottom line of civilised society’
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
