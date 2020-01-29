British Airways on Wednesday said it had suspended all its flights to and from China owing to the deadly coronavirus. Photo: EPA
British Airways suspends all flights to mainland China over coronavirus outbreak
- Numerous airlines have curbed flights to China amid worsening coronavirus outbreak
- Decision comes after UK government against ‘all but essential’ travel to mainland China
