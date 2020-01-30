An overcrowded dinghy full of migrants arrives on a Greek island in 2015. Photo: DPA
Greece wants to buy a floating fence to keep migrants out
- The 2.7 kilometre long (1.68 miles) netlike barrier would be set up in the sea off the island of Lesbos, where the overcrowded Moria camp operates
- It will rise 50cm above sea level and carry light marks that will make it visible at night, a government document inviting vendors to submit offers said
Topic | Greece
