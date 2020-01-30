The Costa Smeralda cruise ship, run by Costa Crociere, is seen docking at the port of Civitavecchia. Photo: DPA
World /  Europe

China coronavirus: Italy puts cruise ship with 7,000 on board in lockdown amid outbreak fears

  • A 54-year-old woman from Macau is currently in isolation on board the Costa Smeralda cruise ship in the port of Civitavecchia, near Rome
  • The ship was bound for La Spezia in the Liguria region, with 1,000 crew and 6,000 passengers, 750 of whom came from China
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:04pm, 30 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Costa Smeralda cruise ship, run by Costa Crociere, is seen docking at the port of Civitavecchia. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE