The Costa Smeralda cruise ship, run by Costa Crociere, is seen docking at the port of Civitavecchia. Photo: DPA
China coronavirus: Italy puts cruise ship with 7,000 on board in lockdown amid outbreak fears
- A 54-year-old woman from Macau is currently in isolation on board the Costa Smeralda cruise ship in the port of Civitavecchia, near Rome
- The ship was bound for La Spezia in the Liguria region, with 1,000 crew and 6,000 passengers, 750 of whom came from China
China coronavirus outbreak
