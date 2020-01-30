Cardinal Philippe Barbarin pictured in January last year. Photo: AFP
French cardinal Philippe Barbarin cleared on appeal of covering up sex abuse

  • Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon was appealing against the conviction and six-month suspended sentence he received after an initial trial in March
  • The 69-year-old was accused of failing to inform authorities of repeated allegations against a priest suspected of abusing children in the 1980s
DPA
Updated: 11:23pm, 30 Jan, 2020

