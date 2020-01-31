The two Chinese tourists are being treated in isolation in Rome’s Spallanzani infectious diseases institute. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Italy declares state of emergency after two cases confirmed

  • Rome has stopped all flights to and from China after two mainland tourists tested positive for the virus
  • The state of emergency, which gives regional authorities special powers, will last six months
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:32pm, 31 Jan, 2020

