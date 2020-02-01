Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks to the media at Government Buildings in Dublin on January 14. Photo: PA via AP
Failure of post-Brexit talks would pose ‘existential threat’ to Ireland
- PM Leo Varadkar calls on EU to find new role in post-Cold War era to keep other countries from leaving bloc
- Ireland shares border with Britain and will be directly affected if there is no new trade deal with European Union by end of year
