The German Air Force plane was due to evacuate around 90 Germans and 40 other nationals. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: German air force evacuates citizens from Wuhan; gives China 10,000 protective suits
- The evacuees had been waiting anxiously overnight as the aircraft made its way to Wuhan with a team of paramedics
- The plane also carried aid for authorities battling to contain the coronavirus outbreak, including protective suits requested by China
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
