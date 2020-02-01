A German, European and local flag, from left, mark the new geographical centre of the EU after the Brexit in Gadheim, southern Germany. Photo: AP
Field in Germany’s Bavaria becomes European Union’s new centre point after Brexit
- The spot in Gadheim, a village of 80 people, marks the new geographical centre of the EU after Britain’s exit from the bloc on Friday
- The EU’s geographical centre has been in Germany ever since the bloc expanded from 15 to 25 members in 2004
Topic | Britain
