A German, European and local flag, from left, mark the new geographical centre of the EU after the Brexit in Gadheim, southern Germany. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Field in Germany’s Bavaria becomes European Union’s new centre point after Brexit

  • The spot in Gadheim, a village of 80 people, marks the new geographical centre of the EU after Britain’s exit from the bloc on Friday
  • The EU’s geographical centre has been in Germany ever since the bloc expanded from 15 to 25 members in 2004
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:24pm, 1 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A German, European and local flag, from left, mark the new geographical centre of the EU after the Brexit in Gadheim, southern Germany. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE