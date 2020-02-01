A coach carrying British nationals evacuated from Wuhan arrives at the Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, near Liverpool in northwest England. Photo: AFP
Britain pulls embassy staff, families from China as coronavirus spreads
- The decision, which follows a similar move by the US this week, came as the death toll from the outbreak soared to 259
- Health officials on Friday confirmed the first cases in the UK after two people tested positive for the virus
