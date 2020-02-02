German Air Force Airbus A310 ‘Kurt Schumacher’ lands at Frankfurt am Main's airport. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: plane carrying 128 virus evacuees arrives in Germany from China
- The flight had earlier been turned away from Moscow airport when attempting to refuel, as it claimed there was a ‘lack of capacity’
- Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, said on Saturday that none of the passengers had shown any such symptoms
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
German Air Force Airbus A310 ‘Kurt Schumacher’ lands at Frankfurt am Main's airport. Photo: AFP