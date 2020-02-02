German Air Force Airbus A310 ‘Kurt Schumacher’ lands at Frankfurt am Main's airport. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: plane carrying 128 virus evacuees arrives in Germany from China

  • The flight had earlier been turned away from Moscow airport when attempting to refuel, as it claimed there was a ‘lack of capacity’
  • Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, said on Saturday that none of the passengers had shown any such symptoms
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:41am, 2 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

German Air Force Airbus A310 ‘Kurt Schumacher’ lands at Frankfurt am Main's airport. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE