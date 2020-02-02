A slim majority of Scots now support independence, according to a poll. Photo: EPA
IndyRef2: Brexit boosts Scottish movement to end London’s rule
- Scotland’s nationalist First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold another referendum but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused permission
- New poll suggests slim majority of Scots now in favour of the country ending its three-centuries union with UK
Topic | Brexit
A slim majority of Scots now support independence, according to a poll. Photo: EPA