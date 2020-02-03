An Airbus A380-84, believed to be carrying European citizens flown out from the coronavirus zone in Wuhan, approaches the Istres-Le Tube Air Base near Istres. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: hundreds more Europeans flee China virus as second evacuation plane lands in France
- An Airbus A380 landed at the military base of Istres in the southern French region of Bouches-du-Rhone on Sunday
- Of the 180 French people who were flown back from Wuhan on Friday, one showed symptoms of being infected with the virus
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
An Airbus A380-84, believed to be carrying European citizens flown out from the coronavirus zone in Wuhan, approaches the Istres-Le Tube Air Base near Istres. Photo: AFP